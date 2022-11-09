RCN industrial action

The Department of Health acknowledges the outcome of the RCN ballot on industrial action. GMB members working in the NI health service have also voted for industrial action and ballots are ongoing at other health unions.

The Department shares the frustration of NI health care staff at the ongoing absence of a pay award for this year. Due to unprecedented circumstances, we have been unable to progress with national NHS pay body recommendations for 2022/23. A NI public sector pay policy is not in place for this year and very significant financial pressures are facing this Department and the wider NI public sector.

We will continue to liaise with the Northern Ireland Office in relation to our financial position.

We greatly value our health care staff and very much regret that so many of them believe industrial action is necessary.

NI’s health and social care system is planning for a very difficult winter period.

In the event of strike action proceeding, the Department and HSC Trusts will work closely with trade unions with a view to protecting critical services as much as possible.

However, there will inevitably be an impact on patient care, and further impairment of already highly pressurised services.