Gortgonis open business talk is quashed

Gortgonis open business talk is quashed

An artist’s impression of what the Gortgonis site will look like.

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Wednesday 9 November 2022 16:52

Mid-Ulster District Council’s Chief Executive quashed an attempt by a Torrent councillor to discuss issues around the potential Gortgonis Health and Wellbeing Hub in the public section of a meeting of the local authority.

Speaking at the council’s monthly meeting, Councillor Niamh Doris raised the issue during a discussion of the minutes of Council’s policy and resource committee meeting which took place on Thursday, October 6.

At this committee meeting, a discussion of the Gortgonis project was originally planned to take place in open business but a decision was taken to hold the discussion behind closed doors prior to the start of the meeting.

Read the full story in this week's Courier or go online...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221109tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271