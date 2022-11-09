Council urged to support campaign to keep Fivemiletown school open

Mid-Ulster District Council has been urged to support a campaign to keep a Fivemiletown primary school’s doors open, following confirmation from the Education Authority a proposal has been put forward to close it.

Speaking at a meeting of Mid-Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McGuigan called on the local authority to throw its voice behind calls for St Mary’s Primary School in Fivemiletown, which also plays an important role as a community hub, to remain open.

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221109tyronecourier