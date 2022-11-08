In your top-selling Tyrone Courier this week...

In your Tyrone Courier out now...
16-year-old girl charged with attempted murder of social worker
Tyrone nurses set for biggest strike yet
Remembrance Day – preview of services in 14 towns and villages
Public invited to submit views on A4
Business park planned for Coalisland
'Alarm' as RAF fighter jets fly over Mid-Ulster
O'Neill slams DUP as December Assembly Election is called off
Clonoe development plans revealed
Two pages of all the news from our Council chamber
All the news and gossip in our Village Notes pages
Two page Business Feature
Two page advice for Anti-Bullying Week
Support Local Businesses – check out our three page feature
Tyrone model stars in new video
Four pages of around our schools
Plus... health, business, church and farming pages
….and picture pages featuring Coalisland Hallowe'en and Moygashel Drumming Club Annual Dinner
17 action packed sports pages.
All this and much more in your Tyrone Courier... out now!
See this week's Courier or go online:
https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221109tyronecourier