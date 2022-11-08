16-year-old girl is charged with attempted murder in Dungannon

A sixteen-year-old girl has appeared before a special court sitting at the weekend charged with offences arising from a serious assault in the Union Place area of Dungannon on Thursday last.

The girl, who cannot be identified due to her age, appeared by video-link at Dungannon Magistrate's Court on Saturday morning charged with attempting to murder a female social worker and having an offensive weapon, namely a knife with intent to commit murder.

