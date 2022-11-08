16-year-old girl is charged with attempted murder in Dungannon

16-year-old girl is charged with attempted murder in Dungannon

Union Place, Dungannon.

Editor

Reporter:

Editor

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

Tuesday 8 November 2022 14:57

A sixteen-year-old girl has appeared before a special court sitting at the weekend charged with offences arising from a serious assault in the Union Place area of Dungannon on Thursday last.

The girl, who cannot be identified due to her age, appeared by video-link at Dungannon Magistrate's Court on Saturday morning charged with attempting to murder a female social worker and having an offensive weapon, namely a knife with intent to commit murder.

Read the full court case in this week's Tyrone Courier or go online:

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221109tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271