Newmills Wildlife Gardening Club presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

A very special event took place in the village of Newmills on Saturday last, 15th October, as a local group was presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS).

Newmills Wildlife Gardening Club were recognised for their volunteer-led work in developing and maintaining the Newmills Community Garden. The work of the group cuts across a wide range of fields including mental health, youth, community, arts, and heritage.

The group are one of 13 groups in Northern Ireland and one of only two groups in Co. Tyrone to receive the award in 2022.

