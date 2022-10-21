Dungannon town centre delays

Dungannon town centre delays
Editor

Reporter:

Editor

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

Friday 21 October 2022 10:43

Motorists are advised to expect delays at the Thomas Street roundabout, Dungannon this morning due to a broken down lorry in the area. Please see alternative routes for your journey.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271