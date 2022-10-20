Questions over Valley Nursing Home rejected by Southern Trust Press office still remain unanswered despite Freedom of Information request

Enquiries relating to the Valley Nursing Home which the Southern Health and Social Care Trust Press Office directed to be by Freedom of Information (FOI) request, have come back unanswered.

The direction came within days of the Department of Health Press Office instructing all further questions around the Valley Nursing Home to be by FOI, having been challenged on failing to answer specific questions.

Dungannon relatives of a former resident have fought for answers from the Southern Trust without success and that continues.

The resident, also from Dungannon, was admitted to Craigavon Area Hospital on 3rd October, 2020, but thereafter acquired Covid.

He was discharged back to home two days later which to that point had remained Covid-free. His next-of-kin only learned he'd been discharged when contacted by the community treatment team.

