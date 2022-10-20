Calls for cleansing of 'filthy' walkway in centre of Dungannon

Wilson’s Lane leads from Scotch Street to Irish Street.dd224016

Thursday 20 October 2022 11:01

A LOCAL business owner has raised their complaints over the cleanliness of walkway in Dungannon.

Noel Stringer owns the Tyrone Telecom shop in Dungannon, located adjacent to 'Wilson's Lane', a walkway that connects Irish Street and Scotch Street in the town.

Noel says that businesses in the area are in agreement that something needs to be done regarding the cleanliness of the walkway and is calling on whoever owns the property to take responsibility for it and clean it.

“It's honestly filthy” says Noel. “It never, ever gets cleaned.

“Anyone who walks through it comes to me and says 'did you see the size of the rats?'

