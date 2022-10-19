Village plan for Caledon

The village of Caledon.

Wednesday 19 October 2022 15:49

Mid-Ulster District Council’s planning committee has given its backing to the local authority working with the Caledon Regeneration Partnership (CRP) to help formulate a new village plan for the area.

At a meeting of the committee, members of the committee were made aware CRP had written to Council’s Chief Executive inviting the planning department and community planning teams to become “key partners” in the preparation, production and publishing of a new Caldeon village plan.

