RUC man ‘was instructed not to question soldiers over Coagh ambush plan’

AN RUC officer was instructed not to question soldiers about the "planning or conception" of a suspected shoot-to-kill ambush which resulted in the deaths of three IRA men in Coagh, it has been revealed.

IRA members Pete Ryan, Lawrence McNally and Tony Doris were killed in the Co Tyrone village in June 1991 in an operation which is believed to involve the SAS.

It is believed that the IRA men had been planning to shoot a UDR member when the ambush was carried out.

At an inquest into their deaths taking place in Banbridge last Wednesday, retired Detective Superintendent George Samuel Christy, who investigated the killings, revealed how he was instructed not to quiz troops on how the military operation was put together.



