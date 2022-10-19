Death of well known and highly respected Dungannon businessman

A PROMINENT Dungannon businessman sadly passed away at the weekend.

Mr Bryan Henderson, of Ballynakelly Road, Dungannon, who owned the well known Cohannon Inn restaurant, as well as the shopping complex on which the restaurant is located on the Ballynakilly Road, died peacefully at his home on Sunday.

His funeral was held yesterday, Tuesday.

