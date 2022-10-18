In YOUR Tyrone Courier... out now...

In YOUR packed Tyrone Courier this week:
Aughnacloy musician's death in road accident second tragedy to hit family
Parking restrictions proposed for Moy
Village plan for Caledon
Death of well known and highly respected Dungannon businessman
Questions over Valley care home rejected unanswered despite FoI request
Call for cleansing of 'filthy' walkway in centre of Dungannon
Dungannon Music and Drama Festival to return
RUC man 'instructed not to question soldiers over Coagh ambush plan'
New initiative for Dungannon's Market Square
Newmills Wildlife Gardening Club receives Queen's Award
Over three pages of around the courts
Niamh Louise Gala Ball at Glenavon Hotel – two pages of photos
IRA chants by Irish women's football team condemned
Dungannon, Cookstown and Magherafelt Royal Mail staff join strike
Mid-Ulster ratepayers to pay towards strike action by Council workers
Ulster Scots evening at St Coleman's Parish, Stewartstown picture page
Ulster and Britain in Bloom titles for Donaghmore feature
All the news from the Council chamber
Blink-182 tour for Belfast
Mid-Ulster BB Battalion finally gets to celebrate Jubilee
Mid-Ulster community groups to benefit from National Lottery Funding
South Tyrone Hospital Retired Nurses dine out – picture page
Ballylifford Primary School P1 pupils
Cookstown hosts Highland Dancing Competition photos
Two pages of village notes
Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre to return
17 Pages of all your local sport
Read the full story in this week's Courier or check us out online:
https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221019tyronecourier