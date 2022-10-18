District 80 restaurant closes in Cookstown blaming rising costs

ONE of Cookstown's most popular restaurants has shut, blaming escalating costs on its sudden closure.

District 80, based at Oldtown Street in the town centre, announced on Monday of last week that it has ceased to trade in the town.

A popular restaurant, District 80 had been trading successfully in Cookstown for five years under Belfast businessmen Gary Graham and Eamon Doherty, who have Maghera connections.

They also own District 45 in Garden Street, Magherafelt, which has not been affected by the Cookstown closure.

Read the full story and tributes in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier or check us out online:

