District 80 restaurant closes in Cookstown blaming rising costs

District 80 restaurant closes in Cookstown blaming rising costs
By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Tuesday 18 October 2022 16:16

ONE of Cookstown's most popular restaurants has shut, blaming escalating costs on its sudden closure.

District 80, based at Oldtown Street in the town centre, announced on Monday of last week that it has ceased to trade in the town.

A popular restaurant, District 80 had been trading successfully in Cookstown for five years under Belfast businessmen Gary Graham and Eamon Doherty, who have Maghera connections.

They also own District 45 in Garden Street, Magherafelt, which has not been affected by the Cookstown closure.

Read the full story and tributes in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier or check us out online:

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221019tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271