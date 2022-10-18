Aughnacloy musician’s death in road accident is second tragedy to hit the family

Aughnacloy man Mr Barry Mohan was part of the hugely popular band All Folk’d Up.

Tuesday 18 October 2022 15:50

A well-known musician from Aughnacloy has died following a collision between a lorry and a car in Middletown earlier yesterday morning (Monday).

Barry Mohan, of Caledon Road, Aughnacloy, who was part of the hugely popular band All Folk’d Up, passed away following the collision on the Monaghan Road at 7am.

It is the second tragedy to hit the family. Barry's father, Declan, was killed in 2007 in a road accident on the Aughnacloy to Dungannon Road.


