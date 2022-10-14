Mid-Ulster Council defends secret Gortgonis discussion

A site map of the proposed Gortgonis project.

Friday 14 October 2022 14:24

Mid-Ulster District Council has defended its decision to hold a discussion around the future of a new sports facility in Coalisland behind closed doors.

Last week, concerns grew around the potential development of a multi-million pound health and well being hub on the site of the Gortgonis playing fields in Coalisland with Torrent Councillor Dan Kerr claiming it “could be put on hold or in trouble” due to financial issues.

The independent councillor also described the situation as “a slap in the face” for Coalisland.

Earlier this year, the council’s planning committee approved plans for the development of the facility which is to include a new leisure centre incorporating a gym, community hall, changing rooms and meeting rooms.

Planned outdoor facilities at the site also include a six-lane running track, 3G pitch, woodland walkways and two connected play areas.

