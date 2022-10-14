Health Trusts covering Tyrone and Mid-Ulster areas 'under pressure'

Health Trusts covering Tyrone and Mid-Ulster areas 'under pressure'
By Darren Beattie

Reporter:

By Darren Beattie

Email:

darren.beattie@tyronecourier.uk.com

Friday 14 October 2022 14:28

There is "no quick fix" to solving the "struggling" health care system across the Province, the Health Minister Robin Swann has warned.

The stark message comes after both the Southern and Northern trusts warned that hospitals were facing extreme pressure due to the number of patients.

"Our EDs are very busy today and staff are doing their very best to see everyone as quickly and safely as possible," the Southern Trust posted on social media.

"We remind anyone with urgent but not life threatening symptoms to always Phone First. The team will advise what service you need and if you do need to attend will give you a dedicated appointment. There are different healthcare services available to help you find the right expert care to treat your condition."

Read the full story this week's Courier or check us out online:

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221012tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271