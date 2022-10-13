Woman faces prosecution over Cookstown Pride punch

A WOMAN is to be prosecuted for the assault of an ex-IRA gunrunner who was punched in the face while saying the rosary as an LGBTQ march in Cookstown passed by.

Gerry McGeough was assaulted as he stood with eight men praying and holding a statue of the Virgin Mary as the Pride parade made its way through Cookstown town centre last September.

The former Sinn Fein ard comhairle member has received a letter from the PPS saying a woman is to be charged with unlawful assault.

Read the full story this week's Tyrone Courier or check us out online:

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221012tyronecourier