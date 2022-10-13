TYRONE AND MID-ULSTER ROAD SCHEMES FACE AXE

Thursday 13 October 2022 12:04

ROADWORKS in the Tyrone and Mid-Ulster areas are facing budgetary restraints with the local Divisional Roads Manager unable to give a guarantee on many projects currently on their “to do” list.

The Divisional Roads manager of the DfI Road’s western division has told Mid-Ulster District Council that roads on the list for repairs pre-pandemic that are no longer on the list are likely casualties of enforced a “prioritisation exercise”.

And in his annual report to the Council he said there was a possibility some schemes may fall of the current year’s list as roads projects were “budget dependant”.

