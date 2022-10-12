St Ciaran's College, Ballygawley   first post pandemic prize giving

St Ciaran’s College, Ballygawley was pleased to be able to host their annual Prize Giving ceremony.

The event was made even more significant by the fact it is the first face-to-face prize giving since the pandemic.

Past and present pupils, their parents and esteemed guests were treated to the wonderful musical talents of both the school choir and traditional musical group, while hearing some thoughtful reflections from speakers and watching the prize-winners proudly receive their various accolades.

The initial welcome and introduction to the night was delivered by the recently appointed Head Boy and Head Girl, Conor Kerr and Katie-Rois McCann. They were followed by the school principal, Mr Paul Lavery.

