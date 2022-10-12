Diverse talents and successes of Cookstown High School students showcased at annual Prize Day

Diverse talents and successes of Cookstown High School students showcased at annual Prize Day

Prizes for Achievement and Progress in Year 8.

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Wednesday 12 October 2022 17:24

Cookstown High School’s annual Prize Day was held in the Millar Hall of Cookstown High School.

It was a wonderful celebration of the success, achievement and hard work of the pupils and was magnificently supported by prize winners, staff, parents and friends of the school.

The guest of honour at the proceedings was Ms Jenny Costello, a former past pupil of the school. Jenny is Executive Director of Ethical Tea Partnership and leads operations and strategy within the organisation. Her work in delivering systematic change and sustainable development with numerous organisations has also involved overseeing programmes in Africa and Asia. Jenny lived in Singapore for 11 years and now lives in England.

See two page prize day photos and report in this week's Courier or check us out online:

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221012tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271