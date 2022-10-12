Conjoined twins from Toome are separated successfully

Hannah Bateson, with her baby girls. SC221834

By a Courier reporter

By a Courier reporter

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Wednesday 12 October 2022 17:30

A PAIR of conjoined twins born earlier this year have been successfully separated, their parents have confirmed.

Annabelle and Isabelle Bateson were born at the University College Hospital in London in March to parents Hannah and Dan, from Toomebridge.

The babies, who were joined from the chest to the pelvis, had separate hearts though they shared a liver, bladder and bowel

