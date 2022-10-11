Police detain 39-year-old man for questioning over the murder of Cookstown victim Damien Heagney

Mr Damien Heagney.

Tuesday 11 October 2022 12:06

DETECTIVES from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Damien Heagney have detained a 39-year-old man for questioning.

The man was produced from prison yesterday morning, Monday and was being interviewed at Antrim Police Station.

The remains of Mr Heagney were recovered from a reservoir in Cappagh on Wednesday 10th August.

