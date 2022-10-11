In YOUR packed Mid-Ulster Courier .. out now!

Courier WK41



In YOUR Mid-Ulster Courier this week:



Police detain 39-year-old man over murder of Damien Heagney

Woman dies suddenly in Cookstown

Conjoined twins from Toome are separated successfully

Plans to further develop Derrynoyd Forest

Two floors of listed Draperstown building to be turned into departments

Cookstown High School prize day – report and photos

Woman to be prosecuted for Pride punch in Cookstown

Courier focus on life and times of Dungannon Workhouse

Tyrone and Mid-Ulster road schemes face axe

Hill of O'Neill and Ranfurly House, Dungannon marks 10th Anniversary

Mid-Ulster victims of international scam to be compensated

Health Trusts under pressure

More strike action in Mid-Ulster

St Ciaran's College, Ballygawley prize day – report and photos

What's happening around the villages

What's happening in our Council Chamber

Tullylagan Vintage Owners' Association Memorial Road Run picture special

Lissan Harvest Festival and Vintage Event picture special

Four page feature on Autumn Homes and Garden

Two page Farming Feature

Plus... 17 pages of all your local sport.

