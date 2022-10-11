In YOUR packed Mid-Ulster Courier .. out now!

Courier WK41
In YOUR Mid-Ulster Courier this week:
Police detain 39-year-old man over murder of Damien Heagney
Woman dies suddenly in Cookstown
Conjoined twins from Toome are separated successfully
Plans to further develop Derrynoyd Forest
Two floors of listed Draperstown building to be turned into departments
Cookstown High School prize day – report and photos
Woman to be prosecuted for Pride punch in Cookstown
Courier focus on life and times of Dungannon Workhouse
Tyrone and Mid-Ulster road schemes face axe
Hill of O'Neill and Ranfurly House, Dungannon marks 10th Anniversary
Mid-Ulster victims of international scam to be compensated
Health Trusts under pressure
More strike action in Mid-Ulster
St Ciaran's College, Ballygawley prize day – report and photos
What's happening around the villages
What's happening in our Council Chamber
Tullylagan Vintage Owners' Association Memorial Road Run picture special
Lissan Harvest Festival and Vintage Event picture special
Four page feature on Autumn Homes and Garden
Two page Farming Feature
Plus... 17 pages of all your local sport.
