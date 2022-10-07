Poots hails £2.4m investment to date in Rural Halls Refurbishment Scheme during visit to Ardboe

Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots MLA has visited some of the rural halls, including Ardboe, which have recently benefitted from his Department’s Rural Halls Refurbishment Scheme.

The Rural Halls Refurbishment Scheme is a £4.2m pilot scheme which provides grants to rural community and voluntary organisations to deliver capital works to rural halls, with the aim of keeping community facilities viable and to support existing rural organisations to remain sustainable and identify new volunteers. Approximately £3.7m will fund the capital works with the balance of funding allocated to the delivery of the mandatory ‘Managing Your Space’ training programme.

During his tour of successful projects under the Rural Halls Refurbishment Scheme, the Minister returned to St Colman’s Parish Hall in Ardboe where he first announced the scheme last year to see the finished results of the refurbishment works.

Read the full story in this week's Courier or see the Courier online:

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221005tyronecourier