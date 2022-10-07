Mortgage Angels celebrate 15 years giving Heavenly Advice!

Rodney McKirgan and his team outside their Northland Row Office. SC224041

Mortgage Angels NI Ltd, with their office ‘Angel House’ situated at 22 Northland Row, Dungannon recently celebrated their 15th Anniversary in Business.

Rodney McKirgan is the Managing Director of this very successful local business, which he owns along with his wife Heidi.

Rodney has been involved in Financial Services for 25 years in total, working as a manager at Nationwide Building Society and Halifax before setting up this business 15 years ago. Rodney is a family man with three sons and is involved with many local sports clubs and community initiatives which Mortgage Angels has proudly supported, over the past 15 years in business.

