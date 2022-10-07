Finance Minister BEAMs in for visit to Donaghmore

Finance Minister Conor Murphy visited the Beam Creative Network in Donaghmore recently to find out more about their work, and how financial support from the Department has been invaluable.

Minister Murphy toured the organisation and met with staff to hear how financial support the organisation has received through the Dormant Accounts Fund has been used to focus on financial and digital sustainability moving forward.

Speaking after the visit, Minister Murphy said: “It was great to get the opportunity to visit Beam Creative Network and get an insight into the impressive work they have been doing over the past 20 years. This social enterprise is doing incredible work with communities across the north, using art, drama and film to explore issues facing young people today.

