The Ferguson Club hosted a tractor run located at the Smyth Hall Ballygawley, on the 10th September to raise money for Air Ambulance NI.

Maurice Hadden (Representative of The Ferguson Club) handed over a £1000 cheque to Damien McAnespie (Area Fundraising Manager Representative for AANI).

The Ferguson Club would like to thank everybody who took part on the day including the volunteers, participants and local businesses who supplied refreshments on the day.