Police appeal for information on murdered Kildress man 40 yrs on

Wednesday 5 October 2022 17:26

Police are appealing for information on the 40th anniversary of the murder of part-time Reserve Constable John Eagleson outside Cookstown on 1 October 1982.

In last week's Courier, the family of Mr Eagleson issued a heartfelt request for information and now detectives from Legacy Investigation Branch are asking for anyone with any details to come forward.

John was shot and killed as he travelled to work on the Upper Kildress Road, near Drum Manor Forest Park outside Cookstown.

