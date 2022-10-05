Ministers view green technology at Dungannon EcoPark

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, Edwin Poots MLA and Economy Minister Gordon Lyons MLA, visited Granville EcoPark Ltd in Dungannon recently to see the company’s latest advancements regarding to green technology.

During a tour of the site, the Ministers were shown the company’s anaerobic digestion (AD) plant and heard about their plans to support the Agri-Food sector, whilst contributing to the Circular Economy; as well as their plans to meet Net Zero targets.

Read the full story in this week's two-page Business Courier section

