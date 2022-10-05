£1.9m Fivemiletown fraudster loses bid to appeal prison sentence

A Fivemiletown woman who defrauded her Cookstown employers out of £1.9 million and faked having cancer to continue funding her lavish lifestyle, has lost a bid to appeal the prison sentence imposed.

Julie McBrien (47) also known as Hogg, of Screeby Road carried out the vast fraud and money laundering enterprise over an eight year period, bringing her employers, Cookstown-based Northern Mouldings Limited to the brink of collapse.

The funds were lavished on her luxury lifestyle complete with a sprawling rural mansion, top-of-the-range cars and expensive holidays.

Forensic examination discovered lifestyle spend of just over £141,000; general expenditure of £360,000; property development and interior design totalling £667,000; fashion and beauty at £231,000 and £145,000 on jewellery.

