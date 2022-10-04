Paperless Police force!

Tuesday 4 October 2022 20:09

Names will no longer be going into the notebooks of Police officers in Northern Ireland.
Instead PSNI officers are to start using a new digital notebook from this month (October).

The main difference for the public is that in the event they are asked to sign an officer’s notebook (for example, for receipt of items) they will instead sign a digital notebook application on the officer’s hand-held mobile device with data security features.

The digital notebook pilot is part of the Next Generation Mobility project and is designed be a more cost-effective replacement of paper notebooks and journals as part of the service's ongoing commitment to the environment.

