New search for Donaghmore 'Disappeared' Columba begins

The family of “Disappeared” teenager Columba McVeigh has said they are “hopeful” his remains will be found as a new search for his body began yesterday, Monday.

The 19-year-old from Donaghmore was last seen in November 1975.

Excavators returned to Bragan bog near Emyvale in Co Monaghan on Monday to start a new search effort, the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) said.

Read the full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or see the Courier online:

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221005tyronecourier