New search for Donaghmore 'Disappeared' Columba begins

Columba McVeigh

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Tuesday 4 October 2022 16:41

The family of “Disappeared” teenager Columba McVeigh has said they are “hopeful” his remains will be found as a new search for his body began yesterday, Monday.

The 19-year-old from Donaghmore was last seen in November 1975.

Excavators returned to Bragan bog near Emyvale in Co Monaghan on Monday to start a new search effort, the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) said.

