In your packed 72-Page Mid-Ulster Courier.. out now!

In your 72-Page Mid- Courier this week:
Don't miss our 23-page supplement featuring P1 schools throughout Tyrone and Mid-Ulster
Lissan man in road tragedy
Second inquest into Toome SAS shooting to begin
Cookstown Dromona 'big cheese' at international awards
Mid-Ulster Horse Show photo special
Redevelopment of Gortgonis Leisure Centre in doubt
Donaghmore, Caledon & Stewartstown Bloom at awards
Almost 700 potholes in Mid-Ulster
Levels of housing stress and homelessness on increase in Mid-Ulster
Police appeal for information on murdered Kildress man
£1.9m Fivemiletown fraudster loses bid to appeal jail sentence
Mid-Ulster Civic Awards – two pages of photos
Mortgage Angels marks its 15th Anniversary
Plus - 17 pages of all your local sport
All this and more in your Mid-Ulster Courier… out now … or see the Courier online:
https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221005tyronecourier