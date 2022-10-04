In your packed 72-Page Mid-Ulster Courier.. out now!

In your packed 72-Page Mid-Ulster Courier.. out now!
Tuesday 4 October 2022 9:35

In your 72-Page Mid- Courier this week:

Don't miss our 23-page supplement featuring P1 schools throughout Tyrone and Mid-Ulster

Lissan man in road tragedy

Second inquest into Toome SAS shooting to begin

Cookstown Dromona 'big cheese' at international awards

Mid-Ulster Horse Show photo special

Redevelopment of Gortgonis Leisure Centre in doubt

Donaghmore, Caledon & Stewartstown Bloom at awards

Almost 700 potholes in Mid-Ulster

Levels of housing stress and homelessness on increase in Mid-Ulster

Police appeal for information on murdered Kildress man

£1.9m Fivemiletown fraudster loses bid to appeal jail sentence

Mid-Ulster Civic Awards – two pages of photos

Mortgage Angels marks its 15th Anniversary

Plus - 17 pages of all your local sport

All this and more in your Mid-Ulster Courier… out now … or see the Courier online:

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221005tyronecourier

