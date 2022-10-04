Don't miss our special 23-Page supplement featuring over 40 P1 schools in this week's Tyrone Courier and Mid-Ulster Courier ... out now!

Don't miss our special 23-Page P1 school supplement in this week's Tyrone Courier and Mid-Ulster Courier featuring the following schools...
St Peter's Collegeland
St Mary's Fivemiletown
St Patrick's Aughadarragh
Churchhill PS, Caledon
Killylea PS
St John's Moy
St Brigid's Brocagh
St Mary's Maghery
Donaghmore Regional
Orchard County
Birches PS
Gaelscoil Eoghain, Cookstown
Lissan PS
Holy Trinity, Cookstown
St Malachy's Drummullan
Knockloughrim PS
Woods PS
Magherafelt PS
Spires Integrated
St Mary's Dunamore
Derrychrin PS
Sacred Heart, Rock
Blessed Patrick O'Loughran
Carntall
St Mary's Cabragh
Clintyclay
Holy Family, Aughamullan
St Mary's Aughnacloy
Walker Memorial, Castlecaulfield
St Joseph's Galbally
St Mary's Ballygawley
St Mary's Stewartstown
Stewartstown PS
St Patrick's Mullinahoe
St Peter's Moortown
St Patrick's Annaghmore
Queen Elizabeth II Pomeroy
St Mary's Pomeroy
Castledawson PS
Gaelscoil Coalisland
Donaghey PS
St Patrick's Loup
St Jarlath's Blackwatertown
St Joseph's Caledon
All these school P1 classes are in this week's Tyrone Courier and Mid-Ulster Courier… out now … or see the Courier online:
https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221005tyronecourier