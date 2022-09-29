Torrent Councillor not happy at Union Flag being flown following death of The Queen

A Torrent councillor has made it clear he did not support Mid-Ulster District Council’s decision to fly the Union flag at half mast following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II and claimed the decision to do so represented an “exclusion of democracy”.

Council took the decision to fly the Union flag at half mast from its Dungannon office following a meeting between party group leaders and the local authority’s chief executive, Adrian McCreesh.

However, at Council’s monthly meeting, Councillor Dan Kerr claimed that he and two other elected members not affiliated with the four main political parties, were not made aware of this decision nor had the chance to have their say on it.

