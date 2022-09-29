Ballinascreen talk on local railway history

Ballinascreen talk on local railway history

Desertmartin Railway Station SC223950

In October 2019, just a few months before Ballinascreen Historical Society’s unavoidable two year close-down, Mr Liam Begley was to speak on the subject of local railway history.

Unfortunately he had to cancel at short notice but the Society is delighted that he will return for the reopening meeting on Tuesday 4th October.

Liam comes from Drumsurn, near Dungiven and, of course, the Dungiven branch line had a very similar history to the Draperstown one, closing in July 1950.

