Up to 150 bullets fired at IRA men in Coagh, inquest is told

An inquest has been told that up to 150 bullets were fired by undercover soldiers when they shot and killed three IRA gunmen in Coagh more than 30 years ago.

A lawyer for families of two of the deceased told the coroner that the inquest muat determine whether the use of lethal force was justified in an incident that was subject to allegations of a so-called "shoot-to-kill" policy.

In June 1991, three armed Provisional IRA men - Peter Ryan, Tony Doris and Lawrence McNally - drove a hijacked car in Coagh.

The police believe the men intended to target an off-duty Ulster Defence Regiment soldier.

