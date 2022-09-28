Additional CCTV equipment for Moy following anti-social activity

The village of Moy may soon seen the installation of two additional closed circuit cameras, Mid-Ulster District Council’s development committee has been told.

At a meeting of the committee, councillors present were informed the PSNI has approached council in relation to “issues impacting on the village of Moy”.

A report presented to members notes conversations between the two organisations included concerns about “significant issues linked to the night time economy” in the village and the potential for the PSNI to secure funding to install two additional CCTV cameras within the village.

Incidents include a series of attacks on the Moy War Memorial in recent months.

