Cookstown family's appeal on 40th anniversary of their father's murder

Forty years since their father was ambushed by the IRA as he drove to work as a lorry driver, the family of Cookstown man John Eagleson have appealed for information on his killers.

Mr Eagleson, 49, was murdered in the early hours of October 1, 1982, and now his grown-up children, Jeanelle, Gwen and Clive, are asking the public to come forward if they have any information about his murder.

