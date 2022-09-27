Cookstown family's appeal on 40th anniversary of their father's murder

Cookstown family's appeal on 40th anniversary of their father's murder

The family of John Eagleson gather at the roadside in Kildress for a Service of Remembrance makring the 40th anniversary of his murder. AB223010

By Darren Beattie

Reporter:

By Darren Beattie

Email:

darren.beattie@tyronecourier.uk.com

Tuesday 27 September 2022 11:24

Forty years since their father was ambushed by the IRA as he drove to work as a lorry driver, the family of Cookstown man John Eagleson have appealed for information on his killers.

Mr Eagleson, 49, was murdered in the early hours of October 1, 1982, and now his grown-up children, Jeanelle, Gwen and Clive, are asking the public to come forward if they have any information about his murder.

Read the full story in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier

...or see our edition online..

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220928tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271