New pizza chain seeks slice of action in Dungannon and Cookstown!

A new pizza outlet could be opening in Dungannon and Cookstown by a major chain interested in getting a slice of the action!

Four Star Pizza's new CEO Colin Hughes has named County Tyrone as a possible location for a number of new stores to be opened by the company over the next three years.

Following a root-and-branch review of the Irish-owned pizza chain’s business, Lurgan-born Hughes has identified several areas for growth and Tyrone features high on the list, with target locations for new stores including Dungannon, Cookstown, Omagh and Strabane.

