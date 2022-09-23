New pizza chain seeks slice of action in Dungannon and Cookstown!

New pizza chain seeks slice of action in Dungannon and Cookstown!

Four Star Pizza CEO Colin Hughes could be bringing jobs to Tyrone.

Editor

Reporter:

Editor

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

Friday 23 September 2022 17:57

A new pizza outlet could be opening in Dungannon and Cookstown by a major chain interested in getting a slice of the action!

Four Star Pizza's new CEO Colin Hughes has named County Tyrone as a possible location for a number of new stores to be opened by the company over the next three years.

Following a root-and-branch review of the Irish-owned pizza chain’s business, Lurgan-born Hughes has identified several areas for growth and Tyrone features high on the list, with target locations for new stores including Dungannon, Cookstown, Omagh and Strabane.

Read the full story in this week's Courier or go on-line

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220921tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271