Gaelscoil Eoghain celebrates 10 years of success!

The oldest and youngest pupils pictured along with Principal Mrs Catherine Uí Dhoibhlin as Gaelscoil Eoghain marks 10 years of education in Cookstown. AB223802

Friday 23 September 2022 18:21

The 5th September 2022 marked ten years since the first pupils entered Gaelscoil Eoghain and began their journey of bilingual education in Cookstown.

Gaelscoil Eoghain was established in 2012 and has flourished greatly since. The Irish Medium Primary school opened with 13 pupils and today there are over 130 pupils. A growth of over 10 times in just 10 years! Naíscoil Eoghain was awarded statutory status in 2014 and changed from a voluntary nursery to a nursery unit within the school.

