Planning committee approves change of use for Maghera health centre

A site layout howing the property, its floor plan and proposed extension as well as car parking and change of access to the site. SC223823

Thursday 22 September 2022 17:26

Mid-Ulster District Council’s planning committee has approved a change of use application that will bring a multi purpose health and well being centre to Maghera.

Lodged by agent D M Kearney Design on behalf of applicant Michael Kelly, the application seeks permission to change the use of a property and extend the dwelling to provide a multi purpose health and well being centre (including chiropractor and physiotherapist) at 30 Coleraine Road, Maghera.

