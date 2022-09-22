Planning committee approves change of use for Maghera health centre

Mid-Ulster District Council’s planning committee has approved a change of use application that will bring a multi purpose health and well being centre to Maghera.

Lodged by agent D M Kearney Design on behalf of applicant Michael Kelly, the application seeks permission to change the use of a property and extend the dwelling to provide a multi purpose health and well being centre (including chiropractor and physiotherapist) at 30 Coleraine Road, Maghera.

