Moneymore housing development comprising seven homes approved

A site map with the proposed layout of the development illustrated. SC223824

Thursday 22 September 2022 14:34

Mid-Ulster District Council’s planning committee has approved an application that will see seven new homes built in Moneymore.

Lodged by Eamonn Moore Architects Ltd on behalf of applicant Colm Bell of Bell Contracts, the application seeks permission to build a housing development made up of three detached and four semi-detached properties at lands adjacent to and immediately west of 10 Oldmill Court, Moneymore.

