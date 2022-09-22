Mid-Ulster bar extension approved despite objection

Mid-Ulster bar extension approved despite objection

Mid-Ulster District Council’s planning committee has approved an application to extend a bar in Magherafelt despite an objector requesting the application be deferred.

Lodged by agent Horscroft Design on behalf of applicant H J Downey Ltd, the application seeks permission to alter a refurbishment and extend an existing public house into a neighbouring property at 26-30 Queen’s Street, Magherafelt.

A change of use of a ground floor hot food carry-out to public house and first floor apartment to office and the removal of first floor public house space at the rear to create an enclosed ground floor beer garden is also part of this application.


