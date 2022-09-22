Cookstown flats plan approved

A site map with the proposed development outlined in red. SC22383

Mid-Ulster District Council’s planning committee has approved plans for the development of flats and office accommodation in Cookstown.

Lodged by agent APS Architects LLP, on behalf of applicant Bell Contracts, the application seeks permission to alter, refurbish and extend an existing vacant stone structure to the rear of 31 Union Street in order to provide new residential flats and office accommodation for local businesses.

