Cookstown Act of Remembrance is held for Her Majesty The Queen

Derryloran Scout Group. DP223724

Wednesday 21 September 2022 17:48

Cookstown honoured Her Majesty The Queen at an Act of Remembrance at the town Cenotaph on Sunday afternoon.

A capacity crowd, representative of all sections of the community, gathered at the Cenotaph for the service, held under the auspices of the Cookstown Branch of the Royal British Legion.


