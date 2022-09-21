Cookstown Act of Remembrance is held for Her Majesty The Queen

Cookstown honoured Her Majesty The Queen at an Act of Remembrance at the town Cenotaph on Sunday afternoon.

A capacity crowd, representative of all sections of the community, gathered at the Cenotaph for the service, held under the auspices of the Cookstown Branch of the Royal British Legion.



