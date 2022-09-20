Making the headlines in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier

Tuesday 20 September 2022 11:12

Some of the headlines making the Mid-Ulster Courier this week...

- Ambush by SAS of IRA men in Coagh outlined at inquest

- Tyrone and Mid-Ulster come to halt for funeral of Her Majesty

- Moneymore housing development comprising seven homes approved

- Planning committee approves change of use for Maghera health centre

- Moneymore Horse and Community Festival Fair is off and running again after pandemic

- New pizza chain seeks slice of action in Dungannon and Cookstown!

- Donaghmore Priest reinstated after stepping aside four years ago over historical allegations

