Gildernew expresses condolences on death of John McAnespie

The father of Aughnacloy man Aidan McAnespie who was shot dead by the Army in 1988 has died.

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has expressed condolences following the death of John McAnespie.

The Fermanagh & South Tyrone MP said: “I’m deeply saddened to learn that John McAnespie has died. My immediate thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad and difficult time.

“John McAnespie dedicated his life to campaigning for truth and justice for his son Aidan who was shot dead by the British Army in Aughnacloy in 1988. He never gave up.

“He was an inspirational, quiet and dignified man with a huge love for his community and local club Aghaloo GAA.”

Aidan McAnespie was killed on the Monaghan Road in Aughnacloy, on Sunday, February 21, 1988 after walking unarmed through a fortified border security checkpoint while on his way to a local GAA club.