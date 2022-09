AN ARMY ambush that resulted in the deaths of three IRA men came after intelligence was received by RUC Special Branch, an inquest has heard.

Three IRA members, Pete Ryan, Lawrence McNally and Tony Doris were shot dead in Coagh in June 1991 in an operation which is believed to involve the SAS.

An inquest into their deaths opened last week - more than 31 years after they were killed.

The inquest is expected to last six weeks.

